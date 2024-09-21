6ix9ine Responds To Ex-Girlfriend's Revenge Porn, Abuse & Assault Claims

6ix9ine doesn't understand why this is happening.

6ix9ine has issued a more detailed response to his ex girlfriend Yailín La Más Viral's lawsuit against him, which accuses him of sexual assault, abuse, revenge porn, and more. He took to his Instagram Live recently to first posit that legal processes in the United States can take a while, and that he plans to fight to prove his alleged innocence against these accusations. Also, the rapper said that he never tried to publicly drag Yailín and instead asked her fans to continue to support her, as he noted that her most recent musical release has under a million YouTube views.

In addition, 6ix9ine pulled up Yailín La Más Viral's alleged contract and claimed that the people that signed her stole a lot of her money. All in all, it seems like he wanted to bring this up in order to claim that this most recent lawsuit is an effort to get more cash out of him. Whether or not that's true is still a mystery, as we are still in the very early stages of this legal process. It's the latest chapter in their long and contentious saga, which has been no stranger to controversy thus far.

6ix9ine Responds To Yailín

"All that jewelry is mine ..." 6ix9ine expressed in an initial statement to TMZ responding to Yailín's accusations. He expressed shock at how she allegedly betrayed him after he helped her out while she was broke, and seemed to deny her side of the story. "That car she's riding in I bought. The penthouse she got in the Dominican Republic I bought ... I took care of her family, daughter – when I met her she had 2 month old baby – I put pampers and food on the table for them."

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine is in more legal trouble these days thanks to his antics in the Dominican Republic and other unrelated cases. All in all, this seems like a whirlwind of circumstances to navigate, albeit one he has the money to handle little by little. We'll see what else comes of this lawsuit and of their chaotic bond, one that might be over for good soon.