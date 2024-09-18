6ix9ine Alleges Haiti Helped Him Escape From The Dominican Republic

BYAlexander Cole
6ix9ine stays snitching.

6ix9ine has been attempting to make a comeback as of late. However, his efforts have not exactly been extremely successful. Instead, fans have mostly been rolling their eyes at the artist. Overall, he has lost all of his good will. He no longer has that fanbase that carried him throughout 2018. Moreover, he doesn't really make rap anymore. The artist is mostly focused on Latin music, which has ultimately negated the momentum he had in the United States so many years ago.

Recently, the rapper found himself in a bit of a legal bind in the Dominican Republic. He was looking for ways to escape, and he eventually got out. In a new interview, 6ix9ine did what he knows best: snitching. According to DJ Akademiks, the rapper revealed that the country of Haiti helped him sneak out. While the exact details of this escape are scarce, he noted that they essentially smuggled him out of the country. He subsequently got on a flight and made it back safely to the United States.

6ix9ine Details His Escape

Moving forward, it remains to be seen what is truly next for 6ix9ine. At the end of the day, he is not someone well-liked by his peers. Aside from Kodak Black, it has been impossible for the artist to secure big features. At this point, he remains more of a provocateur than someone that fans want to listen to musically. Only time will tell whether or not he will ever be able to change that.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you think that 6ix9ine should have kept that story to himself? Have you been interested in the artist and his recent comeback attempts? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

