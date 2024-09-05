6ix9ine Drops Diss Song On Ex-Girlfriend And Singer Yailin La Mas Viral

There's a detailed music video, too.

6ix9ine is never far from drama. The rapper initially made waves for his outlandish appearance, and has done just about everything to stay in the spotlight. He knows that picking fights with other artists, and airing out dirty laundry on record is an easy hack when it comes to generating attention. He did it once again on September 4th. 6ix9ine decided to drop a diss track against his ex-girlfriend and fellow artist, Yailin La Mas Viral. It wasn't a rush job, either. The track comes with a music video that seemingly gets into detail about the doomed relationship.

6ix9ine raps the entire song in Spanish, and adopts a more mellow sound than usual. The rapper known for his outlandish vocals and likewise fashion plays it straight. He's even wearing a black suit. The grim nature of the lyrics are matched by the additional footage. The music video incorporates footage of the rapper and Yailin La Mas Viral when they were still together. The couple dated throughout 2023 before calling it quits in August. Yailin even joked about being single on Instagram following the split. 6ix9ine seems less willing to move on, based on the diss track.

The footage included in the video also sees 6ix9ine interacting with Yailin La Mas Viral's son, whom she shares with rapper Anuel AA. It looks as though the couple got extremely close during their romance, and the lyrics, appropriately, reflect on what could have been. The relationship between 6ix9ine and Yailin was not without its bumps, though. The former was jailed in Yailin's native Dominican Republic back in January. Daily Mail stated that 6ix9ine was locked up due to a domestic violence report made by Yailin's mother.

Yailin La Mas Viral also dealt with legal troubles during their time together. A warrant was sworn out for her arrest in 2023. Ciber Cuba reported that the singer owed $25,500 to the New Decoración company for remodeling her apartment. 6ix9ine hopped on Instagram Live and tried stick up for Yailin despite the claims made against her. "I want to tell the audience not to believe everything that appears on social media," he noted. "Especially from a country where there is no justice. It is very corrupt." We will see if Yailin decides to issue a response to 6ix9ine's diss.