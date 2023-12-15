6ix9ine's Girlfriend Yailin's Mugshot Surfaces After Threatening Him At Knifepoint In Video

After being arrested in the Dominican Republic earlier this year, 6ix9ine is spending several months overseas serving out his punishment, though he's not currently behind bars. As the holiday season approaches, he's unfortunately stressing over a confrontation with his girlfriend, Yailin La Mas Viral, who accused him of domestic abuse in a scathing rant with receipts earlier this week. The "GOOBA" rapper is denying her allegations and has since uploaded a video of Yailin threatening him at knifepoint, attempting to prove that she might not be as innocent as she wants the public to believe.

"Yailin is not well, she needs help," 6ix9ine said in his initial response. "Yailin was loved, she was cared for. I’m on probation, I would never lay my hands on a woman, I’m not here to create gossip. I’m here to clear my name and ask that this matter be dealt with responsibly." In the chilling clips below, the New Yorker and his partner argue in another language. Throughout the first one, she lashes out at him when he says he's a man of his word. "If I'm not a man of my word, why are you with me?" he asks Yailin.

Read More: 6ix9ine Promises Fans He'll Drop A New Album Very Soon

Yailin La Mas Viral Scares 6ix9ine with a Weapon

In the caption, 6ix9ine wrote, "Go blame the RAT SOUNDIST OF @alofoke @pr1ncematias is Rat a Trash. What Yailin needed was love and protection." He continued, "Instead of using [her] for your podcast, and your way of sound man, you had to analyze that Yailin is a person who is going through postpartum. [SHE'S] NOT [TO BE USED] FOR YOUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. My job for eight months was to always protect my partner. But with this dirty CAMPAIGN. You want it to be bad."

Read More: 6ix9ine Recruits Kodak Black & Yailin La Mas Viral For New "Shaka Laka" Single

Dominican Singer's Mugshot Lands Online

According to the mugshot above, the Dominican multi-talent was booked at 3 AM on Friday (December 15) on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Who's side are you taking in the couple's explosive feud – 6ix9ine's, or Yailin La Mas Viral? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]