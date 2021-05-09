domestic abuse
- MusicMeek Mill Distances Himself From Vory Following Abuse Allegations: "We Cutting Ties"Meek Mill says Vory is no longer a part of Dream Chasers.By Cole Blake
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Yailin's Mugshot Surfaces After Threatening Him At Knifepoint In VideoThe embattled rapper denies all allegations of causing physical harm to his partnerBy Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsFatboy SSE Drags Blueface's Name Into Domestic Dispute With Wife: WatchFatboy was allegedly upset after his wife made an appearance in another man's music video, leading to an argument between them that was caught on camera.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKevin Porter Jr. Reportedly Fractured A Vertebra In Kyrse Gondrezick's NeckKevin Porter Jr. also reportedly punched her in the head repeatedly.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mom Starts Program For Domestic Violence VictimsWith her help, survivors will get access to free services from a top-tier plastic surgeon.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Throws Vase At Blueface On Instagram Live: WatchThe aggressive fight took place earlier this weekend, with thousands of followers tuning in to watch the troubled couple go head to head in real time.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMystikal Arrested On First-Degree Rape Charge: ReportMystikal was hit with five charges including domestic abuse and first-degree rape. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRicky Martin Facing Domestic Violence Restraining Order In Puerto RicoThe Grammy-winning singer Ricky Martin has been hit with a domestic violence restraining order in Puerto Rico.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsEvelyn Lozada & Tahiry Call Out Joe Budden For "Victim Bullying" CommentsEvelyn Lozada took to her IG story to blast Joe Budden for his recent podcast comments which came in response to Megan Thee Stallion's Gayle King interview.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureRob Kardashian Testifies Blac Chyna "Tried To Kill" Him: ReportDuring his emotional testimony, Rob reportedly admitted "it wasn't real love" and said "my child was born out of spite."By Erika Marie
- AnticsKylie Jenner Says Tyga Told Her Blac Chyna Attacked Him With Knife During TestimonyKylie Jenner takes the stand in Blac Chyna v. Kardashian trial. By Aron A.
- MusicOctavian Announces That He's Quitting MusicOctavian's announcement comes nearly a year after the rapper's ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse. By Aron A.
- GramTyga Breaks Silence On Domestic Abuse AllegationsThe rapper's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson claims that he physically assaulted her, resulting in a black eye.By Erika Marie
- GramCamaryn Swanson Reveals Why She Pressed Charges Against TygaShe claims "someone" forced her hand after they gave "fake news" to TMZ.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTyga Arrested On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge: ReportTyga has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.By Aron A.
- CrimeFormer WNBA Star Shoni Schimmel Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Abuse, Harassment: ReportThe 29-year-old was hit with several felony & misdemeanor charges.By Erika Marie
- MusicSoulja Boy Faces New Domestic Violence Allegations: ReportThe rapper is facing allegations from a former romantic partner, who filed a civil lawsuit today in Los Angeles against him. By Madusa S.
- BeefJT & Lil Uzi Vert's Ex Brittany Byrd Continue To Exchange Words On Social MediaUzi's former girlfriend suggested JT was the victim of domestic abuse to fierce disapproval from the rapper. By Madusa S.