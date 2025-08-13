Sha’Carri Richardson labeled Christian Coleman a "coward" during her arrest at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27, according to new bodycam footage published by TMZ on Wednesday. In the video, she doesn't show much remorse while speaking with officers and instead downplays her argument with Coleman. Police eventually arrested Richardson after reviewing security video of her dispute with Coleman, in which she shoves him against a wall. They charged her with a fourth-degree domestic violence offense.

Richardson spoke out about the incident in a post on Instagram on Monday night, as caught by The Guardian. “I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit and not allowing this moment – but accepting this moment – to be more,” she said.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Richardson continued: “More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that – holding myself accountable," she said. “So my only thing is, I want to be more – not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. So more than anything, I refused to run away … but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

Sha’Carri Richardson & Christian Coleman Relationship

Richardson also issued an apology to Coleman directly on Tuesday morning. “I apologize to Christian," she wrote. "He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough.“