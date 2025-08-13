Footage Of Sha’Carri Richardson's Domestic Violence Arrest Surfaces

Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Jun 21, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha’Carri Richardson wins her 100m dash heat during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in July for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

Sha’Carri Richardson labeled Christian Coleman a "coward" during her arrest at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27, according to new bodycam footage published by TMZ on Wednesday. In the video, she doesn't show much remorse while speaking with officers and instead downplays her argument with Coleman. Police eventually arrested Richardson after reviewing security video of her dispute with Coleman, in which she shoves him against a wall. They charged her with a fourth-degree domestic violence offense.

Richardson spoke out about the incident in a post on Instagram on Monday night, as caught by The Guardian. “I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit and not allowing this moment – but accepting this moment – to be more,” she said.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Richardson continued: “More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that – holding myself accountable," she said. “So my only thing is, I want to be more – not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. So more than anything, I refused to run away … but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

Read More: Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks Silence Weeks After Domestic Violence Arrest

Sha’Carri Richardson & Christian Coleman Relationship

Richardson also issued an apology to Coleman directly on Tuesday morning. “I apologize to Christian," she wrote. "He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough.“

Coleman initially defended Richardson during an interview with The Athletic after the arrest. “She’s a human being, and a great person. She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one, too. I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around, I don’t feel as if she should have been arrested.”

Read More: Christian Coleman Defends Girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson After Alleged Domestic Abuse

