Sha'Carri Richardson Stuns Social Media By Dropping Pictures With New Boyfriend Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a pair of new photos with her partner, Christian Coleman, on Instagram, earlier this week. For their night out, Richardson rocked a multi-colored dress with a Louis Vuitton bag while Coleman wore a button-down shirt with a pair of matching olive green pants. The post left fans in the comments section ecstatic about the two track and field stars' relationship.

"Even from the down under, still going up," Richardson captioned the post. In the comments section, fans showed love for her and Coleman's relationship. "Coleman is the BEST for her.. he’s got a very calm spirit. Well grounded. They deserve each other," one top comment reads. Another adds: "It’s just so much to smile about on each slide. I’m cheesing at this point. I love this for both of you!!" Check out Richardson's pictures below, as caught by The Shade Room.

Who Is Sha'Carri Richardson Dating?

In other news, Richardson recently made headlines for inviting IShowSpeed to join her at her training camp to race. The two ran into one another at the Super Bowl flag football game on February 8th, where the live streamer challenged Richardson. She said in response: “Before we race, I got to teach you how to be a sprinter first…You come down for a day, you do my entire workout, and after that, we can set something up. But you got to do what I do first before we race…You got to be a track athlete first before a race.”