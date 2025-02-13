Sha'Carri Richardson Stuns Social Media By Dropping Pictures With New Boyfriend Christian Coleman

BY Cole Blake 1400 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) celebrates after winning the womens 4x100m relay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fans are loving Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman's relationship.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a pair of new photos with her partner, Christian Coleman, on Instagram, earlier this week. For their night out, Richardson rocked a multi-colored dress with a Louis Vuitton bag while Coleman wore a button-down shirt with a pair of matching olive green pants. The post left fans in the comments section ecstatic about the two track and field stars' relationship.

"Even from the down under, still going up," Richardson captioned the post. In the comments section, fans showed love for her and Coleman's relationship. "Coleman is the BEST for her.. he’s got a very calm spirit. Well grounded. They deserve each other," one top comment reads. Another adds: "It’s just so much to smile about on each slide. I’m cheesing at this point. I love this for both of you!!" Check out Richardson's pictures below, as caught by The Shade Room.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Under Fire For Insensitive Reaction To Ray J Being Groomed & Sexually Abused As A 14-Year Old

Who Is Sha'Carri Richardson Dating?

In other news, Richardson recently made headlines for inviting IShowSpeed to join her at her training camp to race. The two ran into one another at the Super Bowl flag football game on February 8th, where the live streamer challenged Richardson. She said in response: “Before we race, I got to teach you how to be a sprinter first…You come down for a day, you do my entire workout, and after that, we can set something up. But you got to do what I do first before we race…You got to be a track athlete first before a race.”

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Richardson and Coleman were both in attendance as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs. On Coleman's Instagram, he shared a recap of pictures from the event, in which Richardson makes an appearance. Richardson also starred in an advertisement for Nike during the game, alongside several other superstar female athletes.

Read More: Sha'Carri Richardson Receives Answer From International Olympics Committee Regarding Kamila Valieva

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023 Sports Sha'Carri Richardson Takes Home First Place In 100m Finale 1.5K
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Sports Nicki Minaj Celebrates Jamaican Sprinters While Sha'Carri Richardson Finishes Last 12.4K
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 Sports Shannon Sharpe Called Out By Fans For Hypocrisy Regarding Sha'Carri Richardson And Caitlin Clark's Olympic Snubs 5.1K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sports Sha'Carri Richardson Responds To Usain Bolt Telling Her To Train Harder & Speak Less 43.5K