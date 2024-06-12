Shannon Sharpe Under Fire For Insensitive Reaction To Ray J Being Groomed & Sexually Abused As A 14-Year Old

Shannon Sharpe's reaction has caused quite a stir.

Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL player, recently had a conversation with Ray J for his Club Shay Shay podcast. Ray reflected on his early encounters with sexuality at one section of the talk. Ray J is shown in a video posted on the Club Shay Shay's official social media platforms about his adolescent experience "dating" older ladies. The now 43-year-old performer was questioned by Shannon Sharpe over those interactions. “Was it the allure of an older woman, it was the fact that somebody was like 15, 20, 30 years older than you? What was your attraction?” Sharpe asked.

Ray J said that while he was just 14 years old, he dated a 34-year-old lady. Then Ray remembered an adult lady washing him back then, to Shannon Sharpe's amusement. Journalist Ernest Owens responded by criticizing Shannon Sharpe for pushing that particular subject. Owens said that the First Take pundit was demeaning to underage victims of sexual abuse. “I’ll say this and move on, but I seriously can’t stand to watch or hear another thing about this Club Shay Shay show again,” Ernest Owens tweeted.

Shannon Sharpe Under Fire For Seemingly Supporting Grooming

Ernest Owens also wrote, “Shannon Sharpe doesn’t address this with concern, and instead marketed this clip on the show’s Instagram as ‘dating older women – Ray J shares his experience.’ A 14-year-old isn’t ‘dating’ a 30-year-old. It’s called grooming. It’s called molestation. [It’s] called sexual abuse.” Other headlines in recent days dealt with the subject of sexual assault against men and boys. For instance, footage of Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. being groped by the sister of streamer TyTy James during a livestream incited fury on the internet. 50 Cent was similarly dismissive of the incident.