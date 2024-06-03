Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On WNBA Players For Their Treatment Of Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese

Sharpe says the hard fouls are not basketball.

Chennedy Carter pushed Caitlin Clark hard on Saturday when she was waiting at the baseline to accept an inbound pass, sparking speculation about possible deliberate targeting of Clark. The basketball community has taken notice of Carter's foul on Clark during the Indiana Fever's most recent game against the Chicago Sky. Additionally, Alyssa Thomas targeted Angel Reese with a vicious flagrant foul that got her ejected from their game last week. Many new fans and pundits who are finally watching WNBA basketball have decried the treatment of the rookies that have come in, especially Caitlin Clark. Shannon Sharpe used some strong words when discussing how the league welcomes rookies.

Shannon Sharpe joined the outraged supporters, calling Carter's play on Clark a "Bush League play." Sharpe said that WNBA experienced players are "mad" at rookies like Clark and Reese because they are receiving more attention during an interview with Chad Johnson on the "Nightcap" program. This seems to be the big topic of discussion within the WNBA as thousands of new fans are keeping up with the game. Sharpe called out the vets of the league, echoing Charles Barkley and LeBron’s defense for Caitlin Clark, essentially calling all the other women in the league jealous.

Shannon Sharpe Defends Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese

“That was not basketball … that’s Bush League. They are mad at Caitlin Clark, they are mad at Angel Reese because they are the Bird and Magic, and they are getting the attention. That was a Bush League play,” Shannon Sharpe told Johnson. Sharpe went on to say that the WNBA has never received as much attention as it has at the moment. He brought up A'Ja Wilson, the two-time MVP of the league, landing a footwear contract upon Clark's arrival. It is kind of insulting to insinuate that a two-time MVP is only getting a deal because of Clark. There are already numerous women in the WNBA who have signature shoes.