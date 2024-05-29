Shannon Sharpe Reflects On How Far He Has Come Since Getting Fired From “Undisputed”

Shannon Sharpe is speaking out about his dismissal from his last TV gig. News leaked during the NBA playoffs last year that Shannon Sharpe will be leaving the popular FS1 program Undisputed. The program premiered in September 2016, but by the summer of 2023, there was irreversible hostility between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. The sports personalities heated exchange with Skip Bayless went viral. Sharpe disclosed that he found it difficult to maintain composure when Bayless made disparaging remarks about him. Now, Sharpe has opened up about that pivotal moment in his media career.

Following a buyout deal, the two parties' collaboration came to an end. Stephen A. Smith, former co-host of Skip Bayless, claimed that Shannon had been "pushed out" of FS1. The debate show was partially pioneered by Bayless and Smith. Their contentious relationship has become a staple dynamic for sports TV. sometimes tempers flared too much, and Shannon Sharpe experienced that first hand. Overall, Sharpe reveals that he is very humble to have an even bigger platform now than he did when he was let go.

Shannon Sharpe Reflects On FS1 Firing

Shannon Sharpe recently appeared as a guest on Jerome D's podcast, “The Black Money Tree”, where he discussed his life after Undisputed. He said, “I’d be lying if I told you I thought I would be where I am right now at this point in time,” Sharpe admitted. “Did I think it was possible? Yes. But I thought it was going to take me a lot longer than what it actually took me.” He reflected on the reaction he received for his outburst, saying, “It’s tough. People are like, ‘Well, Shannon, why did you get so emotional?’ Because if you knew what I put into that job, you would understand. The greater the expectation, the greater the hurt when it doesn’t work out.”

Sharpe also commented on his status in media now, saying, “I believed I could be where I am today, but I just thought it was going to take me a couple years,” he added. “But to say that it didn’t hurt to leave – because it did. Because of what I put into that…it hurt me to lose because I put so much into that job. Now, I look at it and say, ‘I’m no longer talent.’ You can’t fire me from Shay Shay Media, because I own it. You can’t fire me from Nightcap, you can’t fire me from Club Shay Shay, I own it.” Overall, Shannon Sharpe rebounded well and has come out even better after getting let go.

