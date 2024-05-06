Shannon Sharpe Says Kendrick Lamar Lacks Morals For Lying On Drake

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud hit its apex this weekend, with both artists dropping multiple diss tracks against each other. Both rappers have made various claims about one another that have had the public talking and debating whether they are true or not. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco talked about the beef on their late-night podcast, and they were not fans of Kendricks's claims against Drake. Shannon Sharpe said Kendrick showed a lack of morals in his diss tracks, saying he lied about Drake’s life.

On Kendrick Lamar’s diss “Meet The Grahams,” the Compton rapper claims that Drake is hiding another child. He insinuates Drake has an 11-year-old daughter that he is not involved with on the song, among other pretty serious accusations. Social media ran with the idea that Drake was once again hiding another child. Since then, Drake has addressed the situation in “The Heart Part 6,” saying he planted the info to get Kendrick to bite. It's difficult to see who is telling the truth and who is playing who. Shannon Sharpe and Ocho did not like Kendrick’s perceived lies about Drake at all.

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kendrick Lamar

Shannon Sharpe says Kendrick went too far when he called Drake out for allegedly being a pedophile. He says Drake was in a win situation because if he does respond, then the allegation is true, but if he does respond, then you are called out for giving it attention. He says when you put things on people's names, and you have no idea if it's true, then it's a problem. Sharpe also asserts that Kendrick is hypocritical for being upset with his family, which was mentioned in rumors by Drake, and then turns around and says even more harmful things about Drake.

All in all, the discourse about the Drake-Kendrick feud is ongoing. The beef is getting to a stage where even fans are worn out keeping up with all the diss tracks. Shannon Sharpe’s position is that things go too far when you rap about things with no proof, which can seriously damage someone's reputation. Overall, it would be safe to assume that we haven't heard the last word from either rapper.

