Amanda Seales Checks Shannon Sharpe For Downplaying Her Racist Bullying Experience

Amanda Seales' "Club Shay Shay" interview has arrived with no shortage of interesting moments.

Amanda Seales is someone who never shies away from sharing her beliefs. The comedian, actress, dancer, and social justice advocate frequently weighs in on struggles the Black community faces. She's also been a vocal critic of prominent Black spaces, accusing them of leaving her out and failing to recognize her for her work. While this has earned Seales a loyal fanbase, it's also earned her a great deal of backlash. Regardless, she continues to speak her mind.

It was Seales' outspokenness that made her the perfect guest to appear on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay this week, and as expected, the episode arrived with no shortage of interesting moments. At one point in the interview, for example, Seales recalled one of her first-ever encounters with racism. She detailed the troubling experience, which saw her get bullied and harassed by a group of non-Black peers as a child during a trip to Walt Disney World.

Amanda Seales On Club Shay Shay

As Seales reflected on being called the N-word, being told she only got the opportunity because she's Black, and more, Sharpe chimed in. "They're kids," he said, leaving Seales in a state of disbelief. "As a child, you never said anything derogatory? You were just this model citizen as a child?" She was quick to respond, making it clear that she was there to share her own experiences and how they've impacted her, and certainly not to defend her childhood bullies. "So you have no problem with the children that were cursing out Ruby Bridges?" she began. "And the Little Rock Nine?" Check out her full rebuttal above.

What do you think of Amanda Seales' recent appearance on Club Shay Shay? What about her recalling one of her first encounters with racism? Are you glad she checked Shannon Sharpe after he seemingly brushed it off or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

