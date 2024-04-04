Amanda Seales Reacts To Article Slamming Her For Calling Out Black Hollywood: “You Will Not Break Me”

Last month, Amanda Seales took to social media to reveal that she didn't receive an invite to the NAACP Image Awards, despite being a notable part of the industry. The personality expressed feeling as though she isn't accepted in Black spaces, and thanked her fans for reminding her of her value when her industry doesn't.

"If it wasn’t for y’all I would really think that I ain’t doing sh*t,” she said at the time. “Because the industry I’m in does not recognize me. And to be clear, I’m speaking about the Black spaces in the industry I’m in ‘cause y’all know I don’t give two damns about any of these other spaces. But the Black spaces is what I’m referring to. Which is largely in part why I realize I need to shift out of this industry.”

Amanda Seales Is Fed Up

Her take went viral and was soon met with a great deal of backlash. While plenty of users showed Seales support and agreed with her, others claimed that her "problematic" past is to blame. TheGrio even published an op-ed earlier this week which suggests that Seales is merely a victim of "her own hubris." She was quick to respond, however, hopping online to sound off about the piece.

"Honestly, I've had enough," she begins in a clip, the op-ed pictured behind her. "What the f*ck is wrong with y'all, really? Three pieces, three, from three people I have never met in my life. From three publications that are supposed to be about uplifting Black people, which is all that I've dedicated my life to doing! [...] What hubris do I have? You people literally cannot stand that someone has studied and is speaking on what they studied. That someone has read and is speaking on what they have read. You can't stand that someone loves us. [...] You will not break me," she also adds. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

