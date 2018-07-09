Amanda Seales
- RelationshipsDDG Rips Amanda Seales For Saying Halle Bailey Should Break Up With HimHe questioned why she would care enough to get online to speak about "a young relationship" at her "big age."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDDG Shares Valedictorian Speech After Being Called Out For Racist CommentsDDG says he lets everyone think he's stupid.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVAmanda Seales Rants Abouts Being Left Off "The Real" Farewell EpisodeAmanda has some strong words for those who decided to not include her in the finale-- "they can absolutely go duck themselves."By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureAmanda Seales & Issa Rae React To "Insecure" Alpha Kappa Alpha CriticsSeales's character has long worn AKA colors, but for some reason, members have attacked the actress, calling her "disrespectful" in this confusing viral moment.By Erika Marie
- TVAmanda Seales Calls Out "The Real" For Stealing Her Brand: "Low Class"She was on the show for one season before announcing her departure back in June.By Erika Marie
- TVRaven-Symone Says She’s "Down" To Join Adrienne Houghton On "The Real"There might be a new host on "The Real."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureAmanda Seales Opens Up About Nervous Breakdown: "Sh*t Was A Doozie"Amanda Seales revealed that she recently suffered a nervous breakdown but is doing well now.By Erika Marie
- TVTamera Mowry-Housley Announces Departure From "The Real" After 6 SeasonsTamera Mowry-Housley didn't plan on making the announcement so soon but news began to circulate online.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoddy Ricch Performs "The Box" & "High Fashion" For BET Awards 2020Roddy Ricch took to the BET Awards spotlight to perform his hits "The Box" and "High Fashion."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyonce To Receive BET Humanitarian AwardShe is being recognized for her work with the BetGOOD Foundation and other initiatives. By Noah John
- Pop CultureAmanda Seales Schools Terry Crews On Black Supremacy TweetAmanda Seales responds to Terry Crews' "Black Supremacy" remarks on Twitter.By O.I.
- TVAmanda Seales Addresses Rumours That She's Beefing With "The Real" Co-HostsAfter Amanda Seales revealed that she was leaving the talk show, "The Real," rumours began circulating that she was beefing with some of her co-hosts.By Lynn S.
- TVAmanda Seales Quits "The Real" & Explains WhyAmanda Seales says that she chose not to renew her contract at "The Real" because she cannot use her voice as she had hoped.By Alex Zidel
- TVWaka Flocka Thinks Rappers Need To Show Love To Their Romantic PartnersWaka Flocka discussed hip hop wanting rappers to be "rough" and "thuggish" instead of celebrating their relationships and being in love.By Erika Marie
- TVJennifer Lahmers Is Unapologetic About Amanda Seales MomentJennifer Lahmers's visit to "The Real" went viral after Amanda Seales shut her down after Lahmers said Seales "butted heads" with Jeannie Mai.By Erika Marie
- TVAmanda Seales Checks "Extra" TV Host After "Newbie" Comment On "The Real"Amanda Seales says "Extra TV" host Jennifer Lahmers "tried it" on-air during the recent 1,000th episode taping of "The Real."By Keenan Higgins
- TVAmanda Seales Turned Down "L&HH Reunion" Hosting Gig Because Of "Integrity"Even though she was broke at the time, she just couldn't do it.By Erika Marie
- TVAmanda Seales Welcomed To "The Real" As A Permanent Co-Host"The Real" ladies officially complete their starting five lineup with "Insecure" actress/comedian Amanda Seales taking a permanent seat at the table.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLyfe Jennings Responds To Charlamagne & Amanda Seales Song CriticismsLikening sex to slavery made Lyfe the butt of their jokes.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Insecure" Season Three Trailer Highlights Issa Rae's Apartment Hunting DramaIssa Rae is back. By Karlton Jahmal