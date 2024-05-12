Tiffany Haddish Seemingly Accuses Amanda Seales Of Criticizing Her For Clout

BYCaroline Fisher323 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amanda Seales recently called out Tiffany Haddish for controversial comments she made during a comedy set.

Earlier this week, Amanda Seales took to TikTok to react to a clip of Tiffany Haddish's controversial comments during a recent comedy set at Netflix Is A Joke's Outside Joke Fest. While onstage, the Girls Trip actress called out an audience member, ranting about the Israel and Palestine conflict and the college protests it's prompted. “The colleges, right?" she began. "I don’t give a f**k about that sh*t. I’ve never gone to college. Why would I care about college?”

Her remarks quickly earned a reaction from Seales, who urged fans interested in global issues to come to her shows instead. “I’m not sure what’s going on with sis, but if you want to come to a comedy show where we do care about college and college students, and folks who didn’t go to college, and Black liberation, and Palestine, and Africa, and the Sudan, and Congo, and things that matter… [You] wanna maybe come to an Amanda Seales show," she said.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Says She Hopes Common & Jennifer Hudson Are Happy Together

Tiffany Haddish Shares A Message With Her Followers

Now, Haddish has come back with an apparent response, also taking the opportunity to promote her book I Curse You With Joy. “Some people out here will say they’re your friends, and they will constantly, actually, be hating your guts. Really just jealous, wishing they could be where you are, and then when the opportunity strikes, they show who they really are," she explained in a clip shared on Instagram yesterday.

“If anything, I’ll curse them with joy," she continued. “I’m glad that my hard work and dedication has gotten me to such a point in my life where they need to use my name to make themselves relevant or to promote whatever they’re promoting … and I’m not going to sh*t on them because they do it enough to themselves." What do you think of Tiffany Haddish's apparent response to Amanda Seales? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Amanda Seales Claims Boldy James Owes Her Money, Recalls Dating Pusha T & Lupe Fiasco

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
HBO's "I Be Knowin'" NYC Screening With Amanda SealesPop CultureAmanda Seales Doesn't Hold Back On "Club Shay Shay": 7 Takeaways1.9K
Los Angeles Special Screening Of "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent" - ArrivalsPop CultureTiffany Haddish On Child Abuse Allegations: "You Will See"3.3K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - BackstagePop CultureTiffany Haddish On Shakira VMAs Backlash: "Do I Know You?"5.3K
Take Action LA Hosts Special Screening Of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" During Mental Health Awareness MonthPop CultureAmanda Seales Checks Shannon Sharpe For Downplaying Her Racist Bullying Experience13.8K