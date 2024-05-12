Tiffany Haddish Seemingly Accuses Amanda Seales Of Criticizing Her For Clout

Earlier this week, Amanda Seales took to TikTok to react to a clip of Tiffany Haddish's controversial comments during a recent comedy set at Netflix Is A Joke's Outside Joke Fest. While onstage, the Girls Trip actress called out an audience member, ranting about the Israel and Palestine conflict and the college protests it's prompted. “The colleges, right?" she began. "I don’t give a f**k about that sh*t. I’ve never gone to college. Why would I care about college?”

Her remarks quickly earned a reaction from Seales, who urged fans interested in global issues to come to her shows instead. “I’m not sure what’s going on with sis, but if you want to come to a comedy show where we do care about college and college students, and folks who didn’t go to college, and Black liberation, and Palestine, and Africa, and the Sudan, and Congo, and things that matter… [You] wanna maybe come to an Amanda Seales show," she said.

Tiffany Haddish Shares A Message With Her Followers

Now, Haddish has come back with an apparent response, also taking the opportunity to promote her book I Curse You With Joy. “Some people out here will say they’re your friends, and they will constantly, actually, be hating your guts. Really just jealous, wishing they could be where you are, and then when the opportunity strikes, they show who they really are," she explained in a clip shared on Instagram yesterday.

“If anything, I’ll curse them with joy," she continued. “I’m glad that my hard work and dedication has gotten me to such a point in my life where they need to use my name to make themselves relevant or to promote whatever they’re promoting … and I’m not going to sh*t on them because they do it enough to themselves." What do you think of Tiffany Haddish's apparent response to Amanda Seales? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

