Tiffany Haddish Says She Hopes Common & Jennifer Hudson Are Happy Together

The 2023 ESPY Awards
Hollywood, CA - July 12: Actress Tiffany Haddish arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The 2023 ESPY Awards will be held, celebrating the biggest moments in sports and athletics over the past year. Lil Wayne and H.E.R. are among those scheduled to perform. The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; White Sox pitcher/cancer survivor Liam Hendriks will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and the Buffalo Bills training staff credited with saving the life of Damar Hamlin after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The list of presenters includes Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Mike Tyson, Peyton and Eli Manning, Travis Kelce, Quavo, Lil Rel Howery and Chris Berman. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish is rooting for the two.

Tiffany Haddish says she's happy for her ex, Common and his new partner, Jennifer Hudson. The comedian discussed the couple during an appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, earlier this week.

“I love Jennifer. I hope they’re having fun,” she stated on the podcast. As for her and Common's breakup as a whole, Haddish added: “It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?' And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like.”

Tiffany Haddish & Common Pose Together At The Apollo Theater

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Tiffany Hadish and Common at The Apollo Theater on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Haddish, who previously suggested that her split from Common wasn't "mutual," dated the rapper from 2020-2021. Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors a year later in 2022. They finally confirmed their relationship during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show in January. "This relationship is a happy place for me," Common said. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship." In 2023, Hadish took a less friendly reaction to the two dating, trolling them on social media. Check out her latest comments on the relationship below.

Tiffany Hadish Promotes Her New Book

Haddish appeared on the podcast to discuss the release of her new book, I Curse You with Joy. The collection of essays is available now. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tiffany Haddish on HotNewHipHop.

