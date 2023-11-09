Jennifer Hudson Speaks On Common Dating Rumors

Fans have been speculating for months about Jennifer Hudson and Common's rumored romance, which she seemed to hint during a recent interview. The performer sat down with CBS Mornings' Gayle King and Nate Burleson earlier this week, revealing some eagerly-anticipated details of her relationship status. While she chose not to disclose the identity of her mystery man, Hudson confirmed that the two of them are "very happy."

The hosts pressed her more information, however, she only provided them with a few vague responses. "So you boo'ed up”? Nate Burleson asked her. “I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up,” she said. "It's a situationship?" he continued, wondering whether or not she's in an entanglement. “Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure," she stated.

Jennifer Hudson "Very Happy" Amid Speculation

Recording artist Common and actress/singer Jennifer Hudson attend the 4th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), at Dolby Theatre on September 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Rumors that Hudson and Common were an item first began last year, after the duo was spotted enjoying a meal together in Philly. According to reports, the two of them got "cozy and flirty," and witnesses say they saw “lots of cuddling and giggling” from them. Hudson seemed to shut down the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after. "People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she described. "We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

TMZ caught up with her over the summer, asking her to speak on the rumors. "We'll see," she stated simply, before the interviewer inquired about their reported vacation together. "It’ll be dope to see two Chicagoans together but I don’t know about that. We’ll see. It could be [awesome].” She went on to share some kind words about the Grammy-winning artist. “Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that. That’s for certain,” she declared. What do you think of Jennifer Hudson's recent comments on her relationship status? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

