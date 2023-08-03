Jennifer Hudson On Common Dating Rumors: “We’ll See”

Jennifer Hudson left things up in the air when she was recently asked about her relationship with Chicago rapper Common. The singer didn’t confirm, nor deny, that the two of them are an item in a recent interview with TMZ. According to her, the pairing could be a dream come true since they’re both from the city. For now, however, she simply says “we’ll see.” When paparazzi complimented Hudson on her relationship with Common, she didn’t correct them. “Thank you,” she simply replied before being asked about a potential collab and their recent reported vacation together.

“I like how you slipped you saw some vacation. Really?” she asked, claiming she’s not sure about “that part.” “I don’t know,” she continued, “It’ll be dope to see two Chicagoans together but I don’t know about that. We’ll see. It could be [awesome].” When asked whether or not she’s willing to address rumors that they’re official, Hudson opted to keep things ambiguous. “Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

Jennifer Hudson Calls Common “A Beautiful Man”

Rumors of the relationship began to circulate after the Breathe co-stars were spotted getting “cozy and flirty” on a dinner date in Philly last year. A witness claims they saw “lots of cuddling and giggling” from the duo. Hudson later spoke on the dinner in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she explained. “We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

A source also reportedly told RadarOnline in January that things started to heat up between them amid shooting. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” they claimed. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.” Apparently, the rumored couple “[gets] together whenever their schedules allow.”

