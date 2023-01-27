Common and Jennifer Hudson are reportedly dating each other after rumors of a romance swirled since last year. Furthermore, RadarOnline on Thursday (January 26) that an insider close to the alleged couple confirmed their fling. While fans speculated on their status, rumors of a fling came after the rapper’s split from Tiffany Haddish.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Recording artists/actors Jennifer Hudson (L) and Common attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Moreover, the Empire star knew the 50-year-old MC for quite some time before this report. However, RadarOnline‘s insider said that they got closer on the set of their upcoming thriller flick, Breathe.

“Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” they stated. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.

“They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie,” they went on. “They get together whenever their schedules allow. Of course, he’s known as a total flirt, but Jennifer feels there’s no harm in that, and she’s having fun.”

Jennifer Hudson & Common walked in a few minutes into the first show last night. @common joined on stage with his song 'Resurrection' with Thundercat playing 'Them Changes.' @BlueNoteNYC #robtober pic.twitter.com/APLVZRnAaz — Thundercat Fanpage (@domababy72) November 1, 2022

Furthermore, things spiced up for the two last year when fans spotted them at a romantic Philadelphia dinner. According to eyewitness reports, the Chicago rapper acted “cozy and flirty” with Hudson and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling.”

In fact, the 41-year-old actress opened up about that dinner on Entertainment Tonight back in September.

“People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she expressed. “We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Afterwards, onlookers spotted the two again when Common picked Hudson up from her talk show in Burbank, California. Still, the two faced some high-profile breakups recently that contextualize this fling. Jennifer split from pro wrestler David Otunga in 2017 and Common broke up with Tiffany Haddish in 2021.

“I was disappointed,” Haddish told Jason Lee of the breakup on FOX SOUL’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored. “I was very disappointed, I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

However, Common stated that they were just too busy to nurture their bond.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he explained. “I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship. Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do.

“We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people,” he continued. “It was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

I'm really starting to think Common is the only single man left to date in the industry. Sending a PSA to Jennifer Hudson…look at his track record…you are setting yourself up for failure.🤦‍♀️ — Phillippia Reynolds, PHR, SHRM-CP (@hr_maven) January 27, 2023

Still, what do you think of Jennifer Hudson and Common reportedly dating and forming a new romance?

