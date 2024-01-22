Common & Jennifer Hudson Confirm Relationship In Upcoming Interview

Common and Jennifer Hudson confirmed their relationship in an upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that will air in full on Monday. The news comes after nearly two years of speculation about whether they are dating. Hudson shared a teaser for the interview on Instagram, on Sunday.

“Let’s get down to business, Mr. Common,” Hudson jokes in the clip. “I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?” From there, Common responds: “So, yes. And I’m in a relationship that is (with) one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met, in life. She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my stand high. She had to get her own talk show."

Common & Jennifer Hudson Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

Common & Jennifer Hudson Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

While sharing the clip on Instagram, Hudson remarked that fans will be able to hear her response to the comments when the show airs, on Monday. In a further preview, as noted by PEOPLE, Common adds: "This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship." Check out the teaser Hudson shared on Instagram below.

Common Speaks With Jennifer Hudson

Prior to dating Hudson, Common was in a relationship with comedian Tiffany Haddish. Be on the lookout for further updates on Common and Jennifer Hudson on HotNewHipHop.

