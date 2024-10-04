Common Gets Candid About Potentially Marrying Jennifer Hudson

Common was put on the spot.

Common and Jennifer Hudson have been going strong for several months now, and it looks like the duo is not opposed to taking things to the next level. During a radio appearance last month, the rapper said that if he were to get married, Hudson would be his wife. He'd have to be positive that it was the best decision for both of them, however.

Earlier this week, Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Of course, Hudson had some follow-up questions. “I was asked about marriage, and I just answered honestly,” he explained. “I said—you know what? You told me a quote that your mother said. ‘A man knows what he wants.’ And I was just saying my true feelings about—listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Common Appears On The Jennifer Hudson Show

As for how Hudson feels about all of this, she claims her late mother would approve. “My mother was right,” she said. “I think if she had met you, she’d say, ‘I don’t know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me.’ That’s what she would say! And I would agree. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I think you’re a deserving man. And I support that idea. That’s a beautiful idea… In due time. If it ever gets to that place.”