Common Gets Candid About Potentially Marrying Jennifer Hudson

BYCaroline Fisher703 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
March For Our Lives In Washington, DC
attends March For Our Lives on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Common was put on the spot.

Common and Jennifer Hudson have been going strong for several months now, and it looks like the duo is not opposed to taking things to the next level. During a radio appearance last month, the rapper said that if he were to get married, Hudson would be his wife. He'd have to be positive that it was the best decision for both of them, however.

Earlier this week, Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Of course, Hudson had some follow-up questions. “I was asked about marriage, and I just answered honestly,” he explained. “I said—you know what? You told me a quote that your mother said. ‘A man knows what he wants.’ And I was just saying my true feelings about—listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Weighs In On Common Wanting To Marry Jennifer Hudson

Common Appears On The Jennifer Hudson Show

As for how Hudson feels about all of this, she claims her late mother would approve. “My mother was right,” she said. “I think if she had met you, she’d say, ‘I don’t know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me.’ That’s what she would say! And I would agree. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I think you’re a deserving man. And I support that idea. That’s a beautiful idea… In due time. If it ever gets to that place.”

“I’m listening to God more and more," Common also added. "I know what purpose is. And I feel like this [relationship] is purpose right here." What do you think of Jennifer Hudson interviewing Common on her show earlier this week? What about his remarks about marriage? Do you hope to see the happy couple tie the knot sometime in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Usher Tests Common And Jennifer Hudson's Relationship As He Serenades Her At His Show: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...