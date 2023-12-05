Usher Tests Common And Jennifer Hudson's Relationship As He Serenades Her At His Show: Watch

Usher's 2023 has been quite the rollercoaster, to say the least. The Texas R&B legend has been in the headlines for various reasons, both controversial and non-controversial. Over this past summer, he was performing with actress and artist Keke Palmer in the audience. Her man at the time, Darius Jackson, was not in attendance. For Usher, that is the ultimate green light for him to serenade someone. It led to a lot of debating online as to who should be held accountable.

It wound up being the tip of the iceberg for that relationship, as things have gotten uglier for Keke and Darius. On the flip side, Usher is making a big return to music as well. He is going to be headlining the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show. Following that, a brand-new album will be out on the day of the game as well. n the meantime, he is wrapping up his residency in Las Vegas right before the game comes to Allegiant Stadium.

Usher Brings His Performance To The Couple

Some of the recent celebrities to come to support Usher were Jennifer Hudson and Common. Rumors circulating that these two being together began to heat up in July 2022. Jennifer sort of confirmed they were a thing in August this year. As they had nice VIP seats, Usher strolled his way over to them to perform. In the video from HipHopDX, he still decided to do what he had been doing by grabbing Hudson for a dance. Before doing so, Usher shouted out the couple. Both seemed okay with it as they were both all smiles throughout.

