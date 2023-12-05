Blueface Dips From Funny Marco Interview After He Fails To Name Three Songs By Him: Watch

Over the past several months, Blueface has been an easy target for a lot of people to poke fun at. While a great deal of it is self-inflicted, the rapper and label head at least is rolling with the punches. But, even when he does respond pretty nonchalantly to the commenters, they still manage to pile on him. To be quite frank, if he cannot clean up his act personally and online, people are going to say things. Or, at least, they will slow down on the criticism and jokes.

Because of all the hoopla surrounding Blueface, presumably, a lot of interviewers are looking to talk with him. One person who recently got the chance to was Funny Marco. He is a comedian and podcaster who has a pretty massive social media following. His YouTube channel features some impressive guests and hilarious moments. One of the most memorable chats was with Sexyy Red when they talked about how she looks like Young Thug's twin.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Fans Theorize Cardi B & Offset Are Trying To Sabotage "Pink Friday 2"

Do You Think Funny Marco And Blueface Staged This?

This talk with Blueface will also go down as one of the funnier moments in hip-hop this year. Marco says he thinks the Cali-born artist is very talented, but then bluntly asks, "Why can't you rap on beat?" The editing is done masterfully as there are some funny cutbacks to Marco's face as he stares blankly at Blueface. He returns the favor to the host asking him to name the songs he is off-beat on. All Marco can say is a lot of them, which has Blueface thinking he does not know any of his music. He then proceeds to ask, "Name three Blueface songs right now Marco. Name three Blueface songs, or this f*****g interview is over." Marco can list off "Thotiana" and the remix with Cardi B and YG. He might have been able to name one more, but Blueface was not having the disrespect and he walked out.

What are your initial thoughts on this clip from Blueface's recent interview with Funny Marco? Do you think this whole portion of the chat was staged, or was it real, why or why not? If you were put on the spot by Blueface, and he asked you the same question, would you be able to name three songs? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Blueface and Funny Marco. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Trashed His Home, Chrisean Says Blue "Kidnapped" Junior