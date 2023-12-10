Jaidyn Alexis & Funny Marco Chop It Up In New Interview

Jaidyn Alexis has become the latest star to sit down with Funny Marco. The viral music star, and baby mama of Blueface, sat down to talk about everything that came to mind. The interview covered everything from her viral fame to her contentious relationship with the LA rapper. However, it's a very low-key interview, and very reminiscent of Bobbi Althoff's style of "awkward interview". Despite the title of the series being Open Thoughts, Alexis is not the most open interviewee. Be sure to watch the full 20-minute interview below.

Alexis' interview comes a few weeks after Blueface walked out of his own interview with Marco. In what was likely a staged bit, Blueface walked out of the interview after Marco was unable to name three of the off-beat talent's songs. Marco got as far as Thotiana and it's Cardi B remix but couldn't think of a third song before Blueface called it quits on the discussion.

Funny Marco Speaks On G Herbo Interview Fallout

Meanwhile, Funny Marco has claimed that his interview with G Herbo going viral led to Herbo's team demanding its removal. “Okay, Mr. Herbo. The sh-t go viral. Y’all seen it. Team then calls. ‘Take this shit down! Take this shit down!'" Marco claimed during a stand-up show this week. However, Marco said he refused the demand and kept the interview up. You can watch Marco's full comments below.

Since the interview went live, Marco has claimed that the final product was much tamer than what actually happened on set. Marco alleges that he was called a "bi-tch" multiple times and that his guests broke his $30,000 watch. Herbo, who also reportedly threw a cup at Marco, has since claimed that there was no ill intent behind anything he did during the interview and that he was just being playful with Marco. Southside also weighed in, calling Marco a "b-tch" and asking why he was trying to start beef over the interview. Marco has not directly responded to either Herbo or Southside.

