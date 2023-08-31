Sexyy Red Admits That Young Thug Is Her Twin After Fans Say They Look Alike

Earlier this week, a pretty notable clip of Sexyy Red made the rounds online. In the video, she’s asked if any interactions she’s had with fans have legitimately gotten under her skin. She doesn’t hesitate in her answer, saying she’s bothered by people saying that she looks like Young Thug, because she doesn’t see it. As you’d expect it may not be the best idea to tell the entire internet what specific things bother you. She ended up getting flooded on social media with comparisons to the currently incarcerated rapper.

One particular tweet began to make the rounds and pick up traction. “Now that I think about it I really never seen Sexyy Red and Young Thug in the same room,” the caption of the post read. It came attached to two pictures of Red and Thug side by side looking admittedly quite similar. Despite claiming that the comparison bothers her, Red seems to have quickly gotten used to it. She quote tweeted the post with her own response reading “Yea that’s my twin I must admit.” Check out the entire interaction below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Turns Up At Her First Ever Frat Party

Sexyy Red Gives In To Young Thug Comparisons

Yea that’s my twin I must admit 😂 https://t.co/KeuXXvZQl6 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 31, 2023

Sexyy Red is already one of the biggest new artists of 2023 and she isn’t done yet. Earlier this year she dropped her debut project, Hood Hottest Princess. Later this year she’s embarking on her first-ever headlining tour to promote the album. That tour takes off in October once she wraps up her performances opening for Drake and 21 Savage on the “It’s All A Blur” tour.

She also has a remix of the track “Hellcat SRTs” from her debut album on the way. The remix featured Lil Durk whose verse reportedly left Red at a “loss for words.” Consequently, in the lead-up to the release of the song the pair have been having a hilarious back and forth on social media. What do you think of Sexyy Red giving in and admitting that she looks like Young Thug? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Durk Pokes Fun At Sexyy Red On His Instagram Story

[Via]