Sexyy Red Dislikes Fans Saying She Looks Like Young Thug

While most celebs have to learn how to tolerate fan hate, there are still some things that can get under their skin. In a new interview, Sexyy Red is asked if there's anything in particular that gets her heated. Her answer is pretty funny, claiming that she hates when fans tell her she looks like Young Thug. "Cuz no the f*ck we do not look alike." The clip of the interaction that went viral provides a handy comparison between the two, showing that to some extent they kind of do look alike. Fans in the comments agreed.

"She literally do look like thugger tho," reads the top comment on the post and many others agree. "Man she ain’t fooling nobody I know thug when I see him," says one comment. "I never seen young thug n sexy redd in the same room before," reads another. The last one is particularly clever given that Young Thug has been incarcerated since Red first began to emerge as a budding rap superstar. Check out the entire clip below.

Sexyy Red Doesn't Think She Looks Like Young Thug

Sexyy Red is having a breakout 2023. Fans looking to catch her performing in person will have plenty of opportunities. First, they could see her on Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour. Earlier this month she was named as an opener for the remaining dates on the tour. She also announced her first ever headlining tour taking off later this year. The "Hood Hottest Princess" tour begins in October and will make 22 different stops running until November.

Fans could expect more information from Sexyy Red soon. She's bee teasing a remix of her song "SkeeYee" for weeks. The remix reportedly features a guest appearance from Lil Durk, which Red said left her at a "loss for words." Do you think that Sexyy Red is right to claim she doesn't actually look like Young Thug? Let us know in the comment section below.

