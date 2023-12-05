Nicki Minaj Fans Theorize Cardi B & Offset Are Trying To Sabatoge "Pink Friday 2"

Fans of Nicki Minaj believe that Cardi B and Offset are trying to distract from the release of Pink Friday 2, amid rumors of a rift in their relationship. The couple both posted vague Instagram Stories about trust and relationships on Monday.

“You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships,” Cardi began on her Instagram Story. “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.” As for Offset, he more cryptically posted a clip from the 1983 film, Scarface, in which Al Pacino's character remarks: “Hey, f*ck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.”

Cardi B & Offset Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In response to their respective posts, one fan of Minaj tweeted, as caught by AllHipHop: “If you think Cardi B is leaving her P.I.M.P (Offset) you must be out your rabbit ass mind. This is Nicki week. The social media antics will run a week long. Tomorrow will be a video or rant/outburst. Remember Cardi said she wanted to do a 'Lemonade' Esq album.. she probably wants to make those old songs make sense… I’m not slow. Yall can be.” Another added: "Notice how cardi and offset broke up right before Nicki’s album release…. This can’t be a coincidence. Atlantic is plotting barbz WAKE UP." Check out more responses below.

Nicki Minaj Fans Label Cardi B & Offset Rumors A "PR Stunt"

Definitely a pr stunt and last week I said she was going to do this, whatever song she's dropping will not stop pink Friday 2 . It's about to be 2024 everyone is tired of the gimmicks and stunts . — Royce Wise (@RoyceWise092) December 5, 2023 Notice how cardi and offset broke up right before Nicki’s album release…. This can’t be a coincidence. Atlantic is plotting barbz WAKE UP — 🌬️ (@stargirlkilos) December 4, 2023 cardi b and offset unfollowing each other a few days before nicki drops is a lil sus ngl🤣. it definitely is a publicity stunt because that’s her 4lifer 🖐. — myeah 💕✨ (@_myeahh) December 5, 2023

Pink Friday 2 will be dropping on Friday, December 8. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and the new album on HotNewHipHop.

