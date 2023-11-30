Nicki Minaj Shares More "Pink Friday 2" Bars As She Promises To End Her Enemies

Nicki Minaj continues to build wild anticipation for Pink Friday 2, which is just about a week away. Moreover, she recently proclaimed it to be one of the greatest albums of all time, which is a pretty loaded statement, but one that fans can't wait to see manifest. However, the 40-year-old rapper also shared some threatening warnings to whoever opposes her, hinting at her full-blown destruction of them from a lyrical standpoint. In fact, she shared some more (unrelated) lyrics from her album, and wants fans to chime in on how hard she should go against the opps.

"December 8th is COMING SOON," Nicki Minaj began her series of tweets on Thursday morning (November 30). "If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End. This album is just beyond anything I could have imagined. LETS LET THE INFAMOUS BARBZ DECIDE. (And I still have to post an official PF2 lyric, coming right up)- but first… on a scale from 1-10, how hard you want me to go on #PinkFriday2 12/08/23?" The options for this poll were the following: "TEN (to the white meat)," "EIGHT (foot on necks)," "FIVE (let’m live but ntm)," and finally, "ONE (#NiceNicki #PopStar)."

Nicki Minaj Might Be Showing No Mercy On Pink Friday 2

In addition, Nicki Minaj shared some new lyrics from an unnamed new track on Pink Friday 2, of which she's teased many. "I just wanna watch him do his push-ups w/his sweats on," the lyrics read. "Every time he hit it, he gon nail it like a press-on. When I ride his d!&@ the only time he gettin flexed on. Hit it from the bak with my pumps & my dress on."

More Nicki Tweets

Meanwhile, are all these promises and build-up moments ramping up your anticipation for the Trinidadian MC's long-awaited return? How do you think she's going to do on that "hard" scale, especially as it relates to her opposition in the rap game? Whatever your thoughts may be, drop them in the comments section down below. As always, for more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, log back into HNHH.

