promise
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares More "Pink Friday 2" Bars As She Promises To End Her Enemies"If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End," the Trinidadian MC expressed on Twitter amid other stern warnings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk & G Herbo Keep Their Promise During Hit BattleLil Durk and G Herbo vowed to play their favourites from each other's catalogue during their hit battle on IG live, and that's exactly what they did.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Vows To Collab With Lil Wayne Again In The Near FutureDuring Drake's virtual appearance on Lil Wayne's "Young Money Radio" on Friday, he promised to join forces with Wayne on a track very soon.By Lynn S.
- Music50 Cent Makes Pop Smoke's Mother A Promise50 Cent wants to make one of Pop Smoke's dreams come true, promising his mother that he will bring her to an award show.By Alex Zidel
- SportsColin Kaepernick Workout Takes Odd Turn As NFL Breaks Promise: ReportThis is about to be interesting.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Cancels On Tampa Bay Concert: "Promise I’ll Make It Up To You Guys!"Tunechi's condition wasn't befitting of a co-headlining concert.By Devin Ch
- NewsFuture Swells Up At The Thought Of Riding "Shotgun"The focus of "Shotgun" is as love-drunk as Future gets in the current era.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Might Have Sampled His Ex Ciara On "Save Me" ProjectA side-by-side comparison of "Shotgun" and "Promise" is confusing some fans.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLaVar Ball Claims Magic Johnson Promised LiAngelo A Spot On The LakersThe Lakers just keep getting better and better.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Exchanges Promise Rings With Boyfriend Gabriel GlennJackson and Glenn have been dating for a year.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCiara's No-Sex Policy With Russell Wilson "Took A Lot Of Prayer" To EndureCiara keeps things modest with InStyle Magazine.By Devin Ch
- MusicIrv Gotti Promises To Reveal Murder Inc Secrets In New TV ShowIrv Gotti has got a new TV show coming out about Murder Inc.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's SoundCloud Record Obliterated By BTS' JiminThe relentless push of K-Pop is backed by powerful lobbyists in South Korea.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Promises That "Eternal Atake" Is Coming While Dressed As BatmanLil Uzi Vert dressed up as Batman for Halloween.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMissy Elliott Reasserts Her "2019" Promise, Shares Snippet Of New SongMissy Elliott doubles down on her promise with a 30-second sampler of "Cool Off."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Teases "Post Scorpion Mix" To Premiere On Upcoming OVO Sound EpisodeOVO Sound Radio Episode 65 live at 6pm this afternoon.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Follows Up On Promise Of OVO School Uniforms For Miami High SchoolMiami High School's getting an OVO makeover. By Chantilly Post