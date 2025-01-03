Cardi B Vows To Put Sex Life On Pause And Finally Focus On Album

The internet couldn't be taking this any less seriously.

There's no doubt that 2024 was an emotional rollercoaster for Cardi B. Earlier the year, her and Offset were still together and the two were expecting a third child. Their baby girl would arrive in August and most importantly, healthy. However, just moments after that, the New York femcee would announce her second split from the former Migo. It's been an incredibly messy and distasteful situation with both adults trading insults, spreading rumors, and even wishing death upon each other. While it's been painful to see all of this unfold, some are having a hard time rooting for Cardi B.

It mostly has to do with her not dropping a sophomore album after six years. An endless number of empty promises and excuses and/or explanations (depending on how you view them) have been given. However, you also attribute their frustrations to Cardi B airing out her dirty laundry, getting into public spats with randoms, and going on tirades too often. Overall, there are a lot of folks who believe that nothing will ever truly materialize, but Cardi is apparently locking in all the way this year.

Cardi B Says Her Emotions And Dating Have Been Getting In The Way

The hitmaker made this vow in a recent social media post, further explaining what's been keeping her from dropping. "I don't even wanna take d*ck right now because every single time I take d*ck... I get distracted," she openly revealed. She then appears to refer to the album, saying, "This January is a very crucial month for me. I'm gonna put a little pause on my dating life... I have a mission to complete and if I don't... it's gonna f*** up the schedule for this year. I already feel like I've been getting tested," she admitted.