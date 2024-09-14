Cardi B Delivers Exciting Album Update After Daughter’s Birth

Cardi B is hard at work.

Cardi B has a lot on her plate at the moment, as she just gave birth to her third child with Offset. The baby arrived just over a month after it was revealed that the two rappers were getting a divorce. They appear to be on good terms despite the split, and it doesn't look like Cardi is letting any of this slow her down. Earlier this week, the "Enough" rapper took to Twitter/X to deliver an update on her upcoming album.

The project doesn't have an official title yet, or a release date, but fans are hoping it will arrive sometime this year. While it's unconfirmed whether or not this will happen, Cardi says she's hard at work on it. “Now is crunch time [album emoji] on my kids," she wrote simply.

Cardi B Says It's "Crunch Time"

Of course, fans have been waiting for Cardi's sophomore album for years now, ever since the 2018 release of her debut Invasion Of Privacy. It looks like it'll arrive sooner rather than later, based on the number of hints she's been dropping about it lately. Last week, for example, she posted the number 11 on her Instagram broadcast channel. The cryptic message left fans to speculate. It also reminded them of Cardi's BET Experience performance in June. For the show, she rocked a bedazzled jersey featuring the number 11. Similarly, it had viewers suspicious, and many believed it was a hint at the release date of her next project.

For now, supporters will just have to wait to hear more about the upcoming album, and about these latest developments in Cardi's personal life.