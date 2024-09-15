Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Their Newborn's Arrival In Adorable New Footage

Last week, Cardi B gave birth to her third child with Offset.

Last weekend, Cardi B gave birth to her third child with Offset. The "Bongos" performer filed for divorce right before announcing the pregnancy. Regardless, the co-parents still appear to be on good terms. She even defended him amid rumors that he wasn't supportive enough last month, clarifying that he's a major part of their kids' lives, and has even helped out a lot when it comes to her career.

Now, she's taken to social media to unveil some heartwarming footage of their daughter's arrival. In the footage, both she and the former Migos member are seen holding their daughter. Cardi is even shown sharing the exciting news with her six-year-old daughter Kulture, who assured her she was on her way to meet her new sister.

Of course, fans are flooding her comments section with congratulations and words of support. "Omg! Kulture wanting to be there for her mommy is so heartwarming! Mommy I’m going to come there ok! Had me in tears," one TikTok user writes. "Congratulations cardi you're such a good mother [heart emojis] hope this new baby brings you nothing but joy and happiness," another says. While Cardi B certainly has a lot on her plate at the moment, considering her brand-new little one, she's not wasting any time before getting back to rapping.

Last week, she hopped on Twitter/X to announce that she was going to start getting serious about finishing her upcoming sophomore album. “Now is crunch time [album emoji] on my kids," she declared. The project doesn't have an official title yet, or a release date, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. What do you think of Cardi B unveiling new footage from the birth of her third child with Offset? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.