Offset Addresses Bad Gyal Dating Rumors Amid Cardi B Divorce 

A photo of Offset and Bad Gyal at NYFW is going viral.

Last month, a rep for Cardi B told Page Six that the femcee filed for divorce from her husband Offset following several years of marriage. Shortly after, she confirmed that she was expecting their third child. Nowadays, they appear to be on good terms despite their split, even linking up to celebrate their son Wave's birthday last week. It remains unclear exactly when they officially decided to go their separate ways, but some fans suspect that he recently soft-launched his relationship with someone new.

A photo of him and Bad Gyal at New York Fashion Week began to make its rounds online this weekend, prompting rumors that they're an item. The former Migos member didn't waste any time before setting the record straight. Yesterday, he took to Twitter/X to clarify that the relationship is platonic.

Offset Sets The Record Straight

“I took a pic with Anna Wintour the same way,” he explained alongside a photo of him and Wintour. “I CAME ALONE [cap emoji].” As for Bad Gyal, she shared a photo of her, Offset, and Doechii on her Instagram Story. This appeared to be an attempt to clear up rumors that she and Offset attended the event as a duo. While it doesn't look like there have been any updates on Offset's love life lately, as far as fans know, these aren't the only rumors surrounding him these days.

Yesterday, fans also began to speculate that Cardi B had given birth to their child, though this is unconfirmed. She was spotted on Instagram Live at what some social media users think was a hospital, and sources told AllHipHop that she and Offset's child had arrived. “She didn’t publicly announce [the pregnancy] until she was six or seven months," the source claimed. What do you think of Offset shutting down rumors that things are heating up between him and Bad Gyal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.