Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Kulture's Sixth Birthday With Adorable Photo Tributes

BYCaroline Fisher
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Cardi B and Offset can't believe how fast their daughter is growing up.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for Cardi B and Offset. Aside from some ups and downs on the relationship front, they've both also been hard at work on new music. Regardless, they each took the time to celebrate their daughter Kulture's sixth birthday earlier this week, sharing some adorable tributes with their social media followers.

Cardi took to X with a side-by-side of Kulture as an infant, and now as a child, all dressed up in what appears to be her extravagant birthday look. "My baby really six," she captioned the post alongside two teary-eyed emojis. "Like how?" Offset later hopped on Instagram with a similar message, revealing that they both are blown away by how fast their daughter seems to be growing up.

Cardi B Shares Throwback Photo For Kulture's Sixth Birthday

"Happy birthday my princess kulture," the former Migos member began. "My special angel big 6 so fast I couldn’t believe it I love you so much happy birthday happy birthday happy birthday !!!!!" To go along with his heartfelt message, he also shared a shot of the birthday girl dressed to the nines, as well as a couple of photos of her in her father's arms.

Of course, social media users can't get enough of the parents' sweet posts. They're sharing their own birthday messages to Kulture, praising her mother and father for their parenting skills, and noting how much the elementary schooler looks like both of them. "Enjoy your special day," one fan tells Kulture in Offset's comments section. "Your kid really your clone!!" someone else writes in Cardi's replies.

Offset Wishes Kulture A Happy Birthday

What do you think of Cardi B and Offset celebrating their daughter Kulture's sixth birthday? What about their adorable social media tributes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

