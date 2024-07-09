Rob49 & Cardi B Tease First Collab & Fans Won't Have To Wait Long For It

Rob49 nabs another major feature.

Rob49 is bringing some fresh heat to market for the Louisiana rap scene, and he will be again soon with a new Cardi B collab. These two stars are not frequent teammates. In fact, they have never been on a record together, so this is pretty exciting news. This new tandem will be dropping "On Dat Money" on July 19, according to a Rap Alert tweet. The source also appears to have their hands on the cover art as well, which features Rob49 and Cardi B surrounding hundreds of thousands in dollar bills. With the title and artwork available, it appears this record will be a slick and braggadocious banger.

Currently, there is no word on a producer either, so we will have to wait and see who that is behind this next Friday. Rob49 and Cardi B personally hyped up "On Dat Money" on the former's social media platform just hours ago as well. Cardi claims, "Yeah motherf***ers we got some motherf***in' heat on the way". Hopefully, that proves to be case, but fans are already very optimistic about it.

Cardi B & Rob49 Are Teaming Up July 19

"I know Cardi finna slide on this! She always slide on her features!", one IG user writes. Fellow collaborator of Rob's, Skilla Baby, was also hyping them up, "They can’t fw you brudda💯🔥". This single could also signify a major album for the "TOPIA TWINS" artist. He has not announced a tape for this year yet, but he does have several records out this year that could warrant that possibility. "Wassam Baby" with Lil Wayne and "Off Dat Drank" are candidates, so maybe we will get another announcement closer to the 19. It is also worth noting that he has not dropped a new LP since June of 2023 with 4GOD II.