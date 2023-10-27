Travis Scott and Rob49 Perform “Topia Twins” Live For The First Time

Earlier this month, Travis Scott took off on his Circus Maximus tour. At shows on the tour, he unpacks much of the tracklist from his new album UTOPIA as well as plenty of favorites from his back catalog. He's played 9 shows so far and they've been met with largely positive reviews from most fans attention. But overnight in Phoenix fans got a treat that nobody else has been able to see yet.

During the show, Travis Scott played his song "Topia Twins." Though he's played the song live before, this time he had Rob49, who features on the studio version of the song, along with him. Clips of them performing the song together made the rounds online as fans praised both the song itself and the intensity of their live delivery. In the comments, fans shared their praises. "Unpopular opinion, one of the best features on the entire album," one of the top comments underneath a post of the performance reads. Check out the video and comments for yourself below.

Travis Scott And Rob49 Bringing "Topia Twins" To Phoenix

The Circus Maximus tour is already doing some crazy numbers. The tour is now projected to generate a net gross of over $80 million. Part of what's running the numbers up so much are merch sales. Scott's fans are notorious for taking his merch drops pretty seriously. That seems to be the case on tour as well as he's generating nearly $1 million in merch sales every night.

Those numbers don't even take into account that one show has already been canceled and is expected to be rescheduled. Fans were surprised when Scott canceled his October 14 show in Raleigh at the last minute. It was scheduled to be the third show on the tour. But fans were notified of its cancellation just a few hours before it was scheduled to take place. Fans were urged to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled date. What do you think of Travis Scott and Rob49's live debut of "Topia Twins?" Let us know in the comment section below.

