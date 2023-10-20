Travis Scott Goes Off On Security Guard During Concert: Watch

During one of Travis Scott's recent performances, security attempted to remove a fan from the crowd, but he wasn't having it. In a new clip, a young woman is seen getting into a verbal altercation with a guard, after he grabbed her and tried to kick her out. Fortunately for the concertgoer, Travis intervened, telling him to let her stay.

"Woah, hold on," he said as his music came to a halt. At this point, the situation between the fan and security looked to take an aggressive turn. "You're not gonna kick a fan out," he said. He then told the security guard that he's "got to go," because she was simply "enjoying herself." This resulted in the guard walking away from the situation. The fan is later seen jumping for joy, as other attendees cheered over the fact that she got to stay.

Travis Scott Prevents Fan From Getting Kicked Out Of His Show

There's no doubt that Travis Scott's crowds can get pretty rowdy, and viewers are glad to see him being extra vigilant following the tragic event that took place at his 2021 Astroworld Festival. It appears as though his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour is off to a great start, with countless fans praising the artist's energetic presence and elaborate stage design thus far.

Unfortunately, concertgoers in Raleigh, North Carolina were recently left disappointed after he postponed his show at the last minute. "Tonight's Travis Scott concert at PNC Arena has been postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the TBD new date. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you," an email to ticket holders read. As no reason was given for the postponement, he's gotten some criticism for his lack of transparency with excited fans. What do you think of Travis Scott intervening when a security guard tried to kick a fan out of his show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

