Travis Scott Kicks Off “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” Tour In Charlotte: Peep The Setlist & Moshpits

La Flame put on an explosive show for his first “UTOPIA” trek show, and he’s playing a lot of great material for it.

Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour is officially underway, celebrating the release of his new album UTOPIA. Moreover, he just held the first show of the trek in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday (October 11), and it looks like an explosive set-up. La Flame brought out elaborate stage design, his trademark performance energy, and a lot of past hits as well throughout his concert. In fact, there have already been plenty videos circulating online, giving fans a hint at what to expect from it. One of the Houston MC's fans even captured what it was like to be in the moshpit for his Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes collab, "FE!N."

Furthermore, this tour also represents a bit of a comeback to live shows for him, following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021. Of course, even with a lot of legal cases and settlements around that incident resolving themselves, it will still be a hard pill to swallow for some fans. Fortunately, it seems like Travis Scott is more aware than ever of patron safety and general performance security, and hopefully that trends positively as CIRCUS MAXIMUS continues. With Teezo Touchdown as its opening act, there will surely be plenty of highlights on this journey that hopefully prove that things have improved on that front.

Travis Scott Prompts A Pit For "FE!N": Watch

Their next tour stops will keep them in North Carolina, as they have two shows in Raleigh on Friday and Saturday (October 13 and 14, respectively). However, there's also been a lot of speculation on low demand for the tour, as ticket scalpers are reselling tickets for very cheap prices. Regardless of all of that, it's clear that the "MAFIA" MC wants to give fans a truly special spectacle with CIRCUS MAXIMUS. If you're curious as to how the tour will play out, check out the setlist for it down below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

Travis Scott Circus Maximus Tour Setlist: See Below
1. “HYAENA"
2. “THANK GOD”
3. “MODERN JAM” (with Teezo Touchdown)
4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)
5. “SIRENS”
6. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)
7. “GOD'S COUNTRY”
8. “MY EYES”
9. “BUTTERFLY EFFECT”
10. “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
11. “MAMACITA”
12. “CIRCUS MAXIMUS”
13. “DELRESTO (ECHOES)”
14. “MAFIA”
15. “I KNOW ?”
16. “90210”
17. “MELTDOWN”
18. “TOPIA TWINS”
19. "NO BYSTANDERS”
20. “FE!N”
21. “Antidote”
22. “SICKO MODE”
23. “goosebumps”
24. “TELEKINESIS”

