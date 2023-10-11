Travis Scott Is More Hyped Than Ever Ahead Of First “Circus Maximus” Tour Stop

Travis Scott is having a big year. A lot of this has to do with his new album UTOPIA. In fact, it proved to be a pretty polarizing release. Although a lot of fans adore the album, there are others who feel like it is a step back for Scott. Overall, he wanted to deliver something more mature. However, it doesn't have the same flare as Astroworld, which was filled with some amazing hits. Either way, Scott is set to begin the "Circus Maximus" tour tonight, with the first stop taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Overall, this tour is going to be a lot of fun. Scott hasn't been on tour since back in 2019. When you have been out of commission for so long, it is very easy to get restless. As it turns out, that is definitely true when it pertains to La Flame. While taking to his Instagram story today, he could be seen yelling and running around in an energetic fashion. Needless to say, he has been waiting a long time to get all of this energy out.

Travis Scott On The Gram

Following the release of UTOPIA, he got to perform at the Circus Maximus in Italy. The performance was pretty epic with some officials saying it caused an earthquake in the city. Although that probably won't happen in Charlotte, there is no doubt that this show is going to be a whole lot of fun. He has 19 new songs he could potentially perform, as well as a catalog of other hits. It is going to be a wild time, and fans in other cities will be eager to see how this first show goes.

Let us know whether or not you will be seeing Travis Scott on tour, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the latest on all of your favorite artists.

