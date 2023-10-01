Travis Scott, Quavo, And Lil Baby Among Performers At Jay-Z Blackjack Tournament

Travis Scott, Quavo, and Lil Baby were just some of the a-lister performers who gave an intimate concert to about 200 people at a James Bond-themed charity blackjack tournament hosted by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin in Atlantic City. Other performers included Fat Joe, Fabolous, Lil Durk, and French Montana. The event included an auction that reportedly raised over $24 million for charity.

While Jay-Z didn't perform atop the marble bars and custom-made gaming tables, he was said to be "holding court" alongside a group including Kyle Kuzma, according to Page Six. Famous faces at the event included Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Matthew McConaughey. Meanwhile, the auction was emceed by Kevin Hart. The event was in honor of Reform Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to parole, probation, and sentencing reform. Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Rubin are all board members.

Travis Scott And Quavo Hint At Second Collab Album

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 07: Travis Scott and Quavo perform at E11EVEN Miami during race week Miami 2022 on May 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

However, a gala party might not be the only thing Scott and Quavo are doing together. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, the pair's 2017 collab album, recently surpassed one billion streams. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard album charts when it was first released. While celebrating that milestone, Quavo appeared to suggest that Huncho Jack might be making a return in the near future. "That’s tuff next one loadin….. battery [charged emoji]," the former Migos member wrote on social media.

However, it is perhaps a future desire, not an immediate project. Both artists have dropped substantial solo offerings this year - Scott with UTOPIA and Quavo with Rocket Power. Of the two, UTOPIA was by far the more successful release. It spent four weeks at #1, the only album this year to spend more than two weeks at #1 other than SZA's SOS and Morgan Wallen's One Day At A Time. Meanwhile, Rocket Power peaked at #18, coming out the same week as Hozier's Unreal Unearth, which peaked at #3.

