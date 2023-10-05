Travis Scott Tour Tickets Reselling For Cheap Due To Low Demand: Report

Travis Scott's UTOPIA is officially the highest-selling rap album of 2023, and it's also among the most beloved by fans. Moreover, many die-hards are looking forward to his upcoming CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour, which sold out lightning-fast and kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina next week on October 11. Of course, all this hype around La Flame meant that there were plenty of scalpers (people who buy something quick just to resell it) that bought tickets and meant to make a huge profit for themselves by selling it amid high demand for the sold-out dates. However, given a recent 404 Media report, it seems like they weren't very lucky. Furthermore, according to the outlet's reporter Jason Koebler, tickets for the trek are reselling for as low as a quarter of their retail price.

The main basis of this report is the StubHub listing for the Raleigh, NC show on October 13, where the lowest-priced ticket on sale was up for $14 (compared to the $61.50 face value fo the ticket according to Ticketmaster) as of press time. What's interesting is that 404 Media and Koebler also put together a bit of a tracking method for other sides. In other words, they examined how these ticket prices fluctuate and prove this to some degree. For example, the other StubHub pages for the Houston MC's shows indicate that the October shows pick up in price as they go on. Still, some of these tickets are reselling for less than half of their original price. As Travis Scott moves to the West Coast in November, tickets go up, and decline again when he goes inland.

Travis Scott Performing In London In 2022

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images)

December's Northeast run also has pretty pricey tickets, but the most expensive tickets are for the three Canadian dates (one in Vancouver and two in Toronto, one of which is CIRCUS MAXIMUS' final stop), where the cheapest ones are still selling for about double their face value. According to this report, the reason for why tickets sold out so fast for Travis Scott's shows is partially PFS Buyers Club. They're a credit card maxing website that buys tickets for hyped concerts, and used to purchase rare coins from the United States mint. "Ticket resellers leverage the credit card point maximizing community to create a human ticket-buying botnet allowing them yet another way to bypass Ticketmaster’s ticket-buying limits and hoard tickets to resell at high prices while regular fans get left in the dust," Koebler wrote.

Meanwhile, he believes this will eventually result in a massive net loss for PFS, which might lose $1 million and go out of business for this, as tickets aren't reselling for much. This is just the latest example of how low scalping protections and inflating fees became the bane of live music fans over the last few years. The U.S. government is acting upon this with legislation, but it's unclear whether the scalpers themselves will get any consequences or retribution. For more news and updates on Travis Scott and CIRCUS MAXIMUS, stick around on HNHH.

