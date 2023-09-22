Travis Scott Sneakers On Sale For $30K From Reseller

If there's anyone who knows how to make sneakers fly off the shelves these days, it's Travis Scott. Sure, maybe his best footwear collabs are behind him, but through his various Air Jordan partnerships, he built an incredible legacy in hip-hop kicks culture. Also, La Flame is well-known for signing fans' shoes, giving his own away, and creating that special moment with die-hards. Apparently, a sneakerhead got his hands on a pair of signed Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4's, on which the Houston MC allegedly wrote "Don't." Many interpreted this as "Don't resell" online when they saw that the fan in question is selling them for $30K.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this is all for show, but regardless, thirty thousand dollars is a lot to ask for. Many debated whether or not this was a good hustle or if this fan is exposing himself as a cash grub. Regardless, fans can look forward to more Travis Scott shoes in the future, although it's unknown when they'll drop. He recently teased his new Jordan Cut The Check collaboration, which will be the rapper's signature model with the brand.

Reseller Wants $30K For Signer Travis Scott Jordan 4's

Considering all the hype around his latest album UTOPIA, maybe $30K isn't that bad of an ask for signed Travis Scott shoes. What most people take issue with is that "Don't" signature and that the reseller is profiting off of a special moment. Still, if that's how people want to spend their money, then it's a simple matter of supply and demand that's common in the sneaker world- especially at the intersection of that and hip-hop die-hards- and especially for the "MY EYES" hitmaker. What's more is that we're sure this isn't even the most expensive a pair of Trav kicks have gone for.

Meanwhile, it seems like the 32-year-old might be moving into other collab areas soon, or at least, that's what he hopes. He recently took to social media to crown his dream soundtrack, and the answer might surprise you. We wonder what he thinks of these resellers: is he proud of creating that hype or does he want fans to keep his craft and gifts forever? Either way, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

