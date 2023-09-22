Travis Scott Sneakers On Sale For $30K From Reseller

La Flame had apparently signed this pair of his Air Jordan 4’s with the word “Don’t,” and many interpreted it as “Don’t resell” online.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
If there's anyone who knows how to make sneakers fly off the shelves these days, it's Travis Scott. Sure, maybe his best footwear collabs are behind him, but through his various Air Jordan partnerships, he built an incredible legacy in hip-hop kicks culture. Also, La Flame is well-known for signing fans' shoes, giving his own away, and creating that special moment with die-hards. Apparently, a sneakerhead got his hands on a pair of signed Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4's, on which the Houston MC allegedly wrote "Don't." Many interpreted this as "Don't resell" online when they saw that the fan in question is selling them for $30K.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this is all for show, but regardless, thirty thousand dollars is a lot to ask for. Many debated whether or not this was a good hustle or if this fan is exposing himself as a cash grub. Regardless, fans can look forward to more Travis Scott shoes in the future, although it's unknown when they'll drop. He recently teased his new Jordan Cut The Check collaboration, which will be the rapper's signature model with the brand.

Considering all the hype around his latest album UTOPIA, maybe $30K isn't that bad of an ask for signed Travis Scott shoes. What most people take issue with is that "Don't" signature and that the reseller is profiting off of a special moment. Still, if that's how people want to spend their money, then it's a simple matter of supply and demand that's common in the sneaker world- especially at the intersection of that and hip-hop die-hards- and especially for the "MY EYES" hitmaker. What's more is that we're sure this isn't even the most expensive a pair of Trav kicks have gone for.

Meanwhile, it seems like the 32-year-old might be moving into other collab areas soon, or at least, that's what he hopes. He recently took to social media to crown his dream soundtrack, and the answer might surprise you. We wonder what he thinks of these resellers: is he proud of creating that hype or does he want fans to keep his craft and gifts forever? Either way, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.