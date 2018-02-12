Travis Scott Air Jordan 4
- StreetwearTravis Scott Sneakers On Sale For $30K From ResellerLa Flame had apparently signed this pair of his Air Jordan 4's with the word "Don't," and many interpreted it as "Don't resell" online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersTravis Scott’s Rare Air Jordan 4 Collab Revealed In VideoNew video surfaces of Travis Scott's purple suede "Family & Friends" Air Jordan 4 collaboration. By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott’s Rare “Purple Dynasty” Air Jordan 4 Surfaces: Detailed LookHow much would you pay for this super limited AJ4?By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott's Exclusive Air Jordan 4 Collab Resurfaces: New PhotosIs this better than the Oilers pair that released last year?By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersRare Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Surfaces With Astronomical Price TagSomeone's looking to cash in their "Family & Friends" AJ4.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBen Simmons' New Ferrari Draws Inspiration From Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4Simmons shows off his 23rd birthday gift.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott Shows Off "OVO" Air Jordan 4 CollabLa Flame shares a look at the "Paint Splatter" OVO AJ4.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Gets New Release DateCactus Jack 4s will reportedly release earlier than expected.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott Teases Another New Air Jordan 4 CollabAnother Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4 in the works?By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 4: Official Images & Release InfoOur best look yet at the Cactus Jack 4s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott Spotted In Another Air Jordan 4 ExclusiveTravis Scott debuts new Air Jordan 4 during birthday celebration.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Release Date Announced"Cactus Jack" 4s rumored to drop in June.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersRockets' PJ Tucker Debuts Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 On CourtTucker laces up "Cactus Jack" 4s for Game 2 in Houston.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack": Full Sneaker RevealedOur best look yet at the "Cactus Jack" 4s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKylie Jenner Debuts Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 CollabPreview the latest Travis Scott x Air Jordan collab.By Kyle Rooney