2023 tour
- MusicLizzo Flexes Her 2023 Tour Stats In Spite Of Ongoing ControversyHer bragging didn't sit right with some fans in the comments.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAri Lennox Reflects On Rod Wave Tour Treatment: "This Is Not My Crowd"Ari Lennox says she did not enjoy her time on Rod Wave's latest tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicTamar Braxton's Ex-Friend LeTroy Accuses Her Of Only Caring About Fame"I’m not protecting her anymore," LeTroy claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Previews Questionable Lyrics, Does The Splits On TourSexyy Red may have to go back to the drawing board.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDoja Cat's New Tour Photo Dump Shows Off Her Spider Energy: See PicturesThe "Scarlet" tour is going strong, and Doja's making sure that anyone who doesn't go knows what they're missing out on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLauryn Hill Fires Back At Criticism For Being Late To ShowsLauryn Hill says fans are "lucky" she shows up to her concerts in the first place.By Cole Blake
- MusicRubi Rose Hops On Sexyy Red's "Hood Hottest Princess" TourSexyy Red has added a new special guest to her roster.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralTravis Scott Sings To Gorilla Mascot Onstage At Phoenix Concert: WatchNo, we're not talking about the Memphis MC; we mean an actual person dressed like a gorilla was at the center of the show at one point.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Tour Tickets Reselling For Cheap Due To Low Demand: ReportScaplers who sold the show out thought that they'd have more customers, but some are reselling tickets for a quarter of their original price tag.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Blows Jadakiss Away With "Final Lap" TourJadakiss says 50 Cent's tour is nothing short of "incredible."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFlo Milli Refuses To Feel Insecure About Her Skin ToneFlo Milli didn't hold anything back in a new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Labels Himself A "Hate Survivor" In IG Post Showing Tour's SuccessAs popular and acclaimed as Drizzy is, it's still hard to keep the haters out of his head- but that just motivates him to keep going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Bleu Cancels The Rest Of His Tour Following Boosie BeefIt's been an eventful series of events for Yung Bleu.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRod Wave Will Embark On "Nostalgia" Arena Tour With Very Special GuestsThe St. Petersburg rapper and crooner brought together top R&B and hip-hop talent in support of his soon-to-come LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Announces Fall 2023 "Hood Hottest Princess Tour"Sexyy Red's first headlining tour will kick off in October.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Is Manifesting An Opening Spot On Nicki Minaj's TourSexyy Red's fans are trying to get her booked on Nicki's new tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSoulja Boy Nearly Falls Off Skateboard During On-Stage TrickSoulja Boy nearly took a nasty tumble while trying to skateboard on stage at a recent concert.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Reveals First "It's All A Blur" Show At Kia Forum Was Almost CancelledDrake insisted that the show go on as planned.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Reportedly Going On Summer Tour, "It's All A Blur"According to allegedly leaked ticketing screenshots, the "Her Loss" duo is hitting the road this summer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWestside Gunn Abruptly Cancels European TourThe Griselda MC said he lost around $50K upfront as a result of canceling the tour, in addition to lost ticket sales.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour Ticket PricesThe mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices.By Hayley Hynes