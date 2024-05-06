Ari Lennox Calls Rod Wave Out For Not Defending Her Amid Their Tour Audience's Attacks To Her

For those unaware, Ari Lennox faced a lot of negativity from audiences on Rod Wave's Nostalgia tour, whether it was a bottle thrown at her and displaying mean messages to her. She had previously spoke on her experiences, but following a similar incident that happened to Flo Milli on Gunna's tour recently, she's speaking out against her trek mate this time. "Flo Milli I'm sorry this happened to you," the Dreamville artist wrote. "You are a beautiful and incredibly talented woman. Some of these people can be so damn cruel.

"Maybe I could've gotten over some of Rod Wave's evil, racist and demonic fans. But what made it even worse is Rod saying nothing in my defense," Ari Lennox continued. "Privately or publicly. The only reason we met was because we ran into each other in a Hotel Lobby after constant efforts of me trying to share my gratefulness for the opportunity. I never had issues with fans being violent or evil towards me while opening up for legendary singers and legendary hip hop acts. Those were some of the best tours of my life and really taught me how to sing better.

Ari Lennox Claims Rod Wave Never Addressed Poor Treatment On Tour

"I'm use to men rarely defending me publicly, but it was a triggering experience nonetheless," Ari Lennox went on. "I thought I was accepting an opportunity to network, connect and make a friend. But I've learned this industry is heartless. Rarely will you find real friends and lifelong connections in it. Life is also like that lol. I am extremely aware that I am not entitled to any friendship or connection or greeting or protection or anything from anybody. Im aware that my abandonment issues and wanting to be loved and accepted cause me to take rejection a lot harder than the usual person.

"I was so blessed to be protected and spoiled by Dreamville on those tours," Ari Lennox concluded. "I didn't know how easy I had it. And I'm also aware that half of the mess I end up in I'm solely responsible for. Doesn't make the disrespect feel good or valid. To protect my peace I will never open up for a soul again. STOP disrespecting openers. STOP creating excuses as to why these openers get violated on stage 'maybe she shouldn't have been on that tour?' This makes the disrespect and violence to black women valid? Headliners, protect your openers."

