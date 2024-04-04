Rod Wave Released From Jail, Officials Confirm Gun Charges Weren't "Accurate"

Earlier this week, Rod Wave was arrested at his home in Palmetto, FL on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Fortunately for the "Long Journey" performer, however, those charges are now confirmed to have been inaccurate. Yesterday, he was released from jail only hours after his arrest.

“He was arrested on a charge that was later determined not to be accurate, so he was released,” St. Petersburg PD spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said yesterday. "This investigation is still open, it’s still ongoing and we are still looking to arrest more people and additional charges could be forthcoming.”

Rod Wave's Lawyer Says Rapper Is Not A Convicted Felon

Rapper/Singer Rod Wave performs at Little Caesars Arena on October 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

According to Rod Wave's lawyer Mark Rankin, officials had nowhere near enough evidence to convict the rapper. Apparently, he's also not a convicted felon. “The entire basis of that allegation was that the ammunition was on a kitchen counter or a table adjacent to a folder that had some papers with his name inside. That’s it,” he said of the incident. “That’s certainly not enough to charge somebody and certainly not enough to convict him... If you took two minutes to look at his record online, you would see that he’s not a convicted felon. And these are police officers that know how to check somebody’s criminal record."

Rankin says that his client was convicted of a felony back in 2017 for carrying a concealed firearm. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor. What do you think of Rod Wave getting arrested earlier this week after police searched his home and accused him of illegally possessing a firearm? What about him getting released because the charges weren't accurate? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

