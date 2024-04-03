Rod Wave Arrest: 25-Year-Old Reportedly In Florida Police Custody

Rod Wave is a talented artist, but unfortunately, the "Street Runner" artist's legal troubles are holding him back from reaching his maximum potential. In May of 2022 he managed to have felony battery charges dropped after reports claimed he choked his then-girlfriend with children in the house. Since then, Wave has mostly been out of trouble, though blogs report that he was taken into police custody today (April 3) after weapons and/or ammo were found on his person. Due to his status as a felon, the performer can't have guns in his possession, though it's unclear what punishment he's facing for his alleged crimes.

In a mugshot that's making rounds, Wave looks solemn. Online, fans have endless questions about what this situation means for their favourite singer. "What's the point of bodyGUARDS if you gon' CARRY? SMH," one user wrote beneath @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "He gon be crying for an entire album bout this s**t," another person speculated, hoping we'll at least get new music out of the 25-year-old's misfortune.

Rod Wave's Alleged Mugshot Surfaces Online

The last time Wave came through with a full-length LP was in September 2023, winding back the clock on Nostalgia. The 18-track effort mostly finds the Southern artist working on his own, though he did connect with Wet for the title track, 21 Savage on "Turks & Caicos," and Sadie Jean on the final song, "2018." In the past Wave has hinted at no longer making sad music, but now that his life has quickly turned upside down, we're curious to see if he'll be sticking to his promise.

As more information on Rod Wave's reported arrest becomes available, we'll be sure to share it with you. In the meantime, revisit our report on how the Florida native amassed his growing net worth at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news, make sure to check back in with us later.

