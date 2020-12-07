Possession of a Firearm
- SportsChiefs Player Frank Clark Arrested After Police Find Submachine Gun: ReportThe Super Bowl winner was arrested over the weekend but his attorney insists the Uzi wasn't Clark's.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Still Hits The Studio Following Loaded Firearm ArrestAfter the rapper was reportedly arrested Thursday night for carrying a loaded firearm, he still managed to hit the studio the same night. By Madusa S.
- CrimeDaBaby Arrested After Police Find Handgun In Vehicle: ReportEmployees of a Rodeo Drive store reportedly called the authorities on DaBaby and his entourage.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR&B Singer Ann Marie Was Hysterical On 911 Call After ShootingListeners can hear the singer frantically screaming and begging for someone to help her "best friend."By Erika Marie
- CrimeR&B Singer Ann Marie Arrested For Shooting Man In Atlanta: ReportShe reportedly told police the man was shot after a gun fell off of a table.By Erika Marie