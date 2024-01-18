Rod Wave Reveals That Ex Obsessed With NBA YoungBoy Led Him To Chase Music Career

What makes each artist unique in their way is how they discovered their passion for their craft. Some of the more common answers are living in a musically gifted family, or being in the band at school. However, Rod Wave's might be one of the more interesting ones, to say the least. As most of you know, he is a Florida rapper and singer and has done very well for himself. His most recent record Nostalgia was another winner for him and his fans. It did extremely well last year, bringing in a respectable 137,000 or so units in its first week.

That was good enough for the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Rod's tour was also fairly well-received. As long as you disregard the issues with Ari Lennox, carjackings, and controversial stunts onstage. But, how did he get to this point? Well, it was all through a previous girlfriend of his when he was in his late teens. According to HipHopDX, Rod hopped on Instagram Live and revealed his origin story essentially.

Rod Wave Gives Kudos To NBA YoungBoy

His previous partner was enthralled with NBA YoungBoy and would follow him intensely. That fandom got Rod Wave to check out some stuff on the prolific Louisiana MC. Rod said, "I just used to be in my living room watching bro’s videos and s*** and I used to be like damn, he's turned up. So I tried to turn it up. That's real s***." He continued, "And now we here. It’s crazy bruh how much a n**** took and just used it. Like damn. That’s what made me take s*** serious though, like just seeing other n****s. That s*** inspired me." Now, things have come full circle as they have worked with each other on tracks. Hopefully, they can continue their mutual respect for one another.

What are your thoughts on Rod Wave's inspiration for getting into music and taking it seriously? Is this one of the more unique origin stories for a rapper you have heard? Would you want to hear a collaborative project with Wave and NBA YoungBoy? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rod Wave and NBA YoungBoy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

