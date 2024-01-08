Ari Lennox Reflects On Rod Wave Tour Treatment: "This Is Not My Crowd"

Ari Lennox recently reflected on her experience opening on the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour, admitting that she could never find her groove. While discussing the tour on social media, over the weekend, she explained that it was not the right crowd for her. Most notably, an angry fan threw a bottle at Lennox during a concert in Los Angeles in November.

“I was never comfortable," she began, "I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set. I started trying to communicate with the audience and then I realized they were getting angry at me affirming them. You’re getting angry that I’m affirming you? This is not my crowd. And it’ll never be. And that’s alright. It was tough and it was heavy on my soul, especially the day when the bottle happened because that side of the stage, like, I felt the energy … It was just all darkness — that was literally the energy that was coming from the left side."

Ari Lennox Performs On Tour With Rod Wave

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 12: Ari Lennox performs during the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour at Smoothie King Center on December 12, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Lennox continued: "I was on that stage and would people would have sh*t on their screens saying ‘next,' and I can’t deal with sh*t like that. I’ll curse you out … What is this aggression? You’re that pissed? It was a lot for two and a half months, like, getting my wardrobe stolen. It was just a very hard two and a half f*cking months. Very lonely too. But I thought it would be a good idea." Check out her full comments on the tour below, as noted by Complex.

Ari Lennox Reflects On Rod Wave Tour

Ari Lennox opens up about touring with Rod Wave: “I was never comfortable. I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set.” pic.twitter.com/tBf4E3HLaT — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 7, 2024

During the November incident, Lennox went on a fiery rant on stage in response to the bottle thrower. "I will f*ck y’all sh*t all the way the f*ck up! Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the stage like that!" she yelled at the time. Eventually, her mic cut out and a security guard escorted her backstage. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ari Lennox on HotNewHipHop.

